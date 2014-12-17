Brad Siegel Named TV One President

Veteran cable executive Brad Siegel has been named president of TV One, the network said Tuesday.

Siegel, who in October announced his departure from UP TV where he served as vice chairman, will take over the day-to-day business operations of the African-American targeted channel, which is owned by Radio One and Comcast. Siegel will report to TV One CEO Alfred Liggins, who is also president and CEO of Radio One.

Siegel helped launch then Gospel Music Channel (now UP Tv) along with UP president and CEO Charley Humbard in 2004. Prior to UP, Siegel worked for Turner Broadcasting and served as president of Turner Entertainment Networks.

