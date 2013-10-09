Brad Falchuk Signs Overall Deal With 20th Century Fox TV

Brad Falchuk will continue his relationship with 20th Century Fox TV, the studio behind his shows Glee and American Horror Story, signing an overall three-year deal on Wednesday.

Under the deal, Falchuk will remain co-executive producer and showrunner with Ryan Murphy on Glee and AHS (which premieres Coven Wednesday night). He will work to develop projects for both network and cable.

"Brad is an enormously talented writer, producer and director, and we couldn't be happier that he'll continue to work exclusively at this studio for years to come. To have co-created two of the biggest hits of the decade with Ryan Murphy in Glee and American Horror Story is a pretty remarkable achievement, and it speaks to his originality and gifts as a storyteller," said Dana Walden, chairman & CEO, 20th Century Fox TV.

"While this deal ensures he'll continue to help guide those important series, we think he has even more hits up his sleeve. He also happens to be one of the nicest guys you will ever work with, and everyone — from executives to his cast and crew — adores him. We're thrilled that 20th is his home."