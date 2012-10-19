BPL Extends U.S. Media Rights Auction Another Week

And the winner of the U.S. media rights to the next cycle of England's Barclays Premier League is...unknown at this juncture.

Sources familiar with the negotiations indicate that the Football Association Premier League Limited has extended the auction process for another week. Interested parties must now submit a revised bid by Oct. 26, according to sources.

After receiving tender documents for a new cycle spanning the 2013-14 through the 2015-16 campaigns, U.S. programmers had until Oct. 18 to signify their financial interest in the property, which generated bids from incumbent Fox Sports Media Group, in conjunction with ESPN, and NBC Sports Group.

