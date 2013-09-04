Boxing Exec: Mayweather-Alvarez Could Set PPV Revenue Record

The Sept. 14 Floyd Mayweather-Canelo Alvarez pay-per-view boxing event could break the category's all-time revenue mark, Golden Boy Promotions CEO Richard Schaefer told boxing writers Wednesday.

The PPV fight between undefeated champions Mayweather and Alvarez (pictured) will retail at an unprecedented price of $64.95 for the standard definition feed and $74.95 for high definition access. Schaefer said he's confident that the fight will surpass the $132 million record PPV revenue take from the 2007 Mayweather-Oscar De La Hoya fight, which retailed back then at $54.95.

Schaefer cited the increasing buzz for the fight among operators and fans, a nearly 30 million increase in PPV households since 2007, and the fact that 70% of PPV boxing buys currently are at the higher HD price as indicators for a potential record-breaking performance.

Click here to read the full story at Multichannel.com.