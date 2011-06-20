Bounce TV Taps Ace, Marathon to Sell Ads

Bounce TV, the new digital broadcast networks aimed at African Americans, has put hired two organizations, Marathon Ventures and Ace Media, to handle its advertising sales and sponsorship operations.

The new network is already in market representing 32% of the country just six weeks after it was announced. "We expect that the advertising demand for Bounce TV's unique proposition and quality African American programming will mirror the strong demand and rapid growth we've seen on the distribution side," said Ryan Glover, Bounce TV's president, in a statement.

Marathon Ventures, run by David Brenner, provides full-service, direct-response advertising sales representation for several cable and broadcast networks, studios and distributors.

Ace Media, founded by Andrea Holmes Thompkins, is a multicultural ad sales rep firm specializing in branded entertainment, marketing/ sales and promotions. Ace represents Turner Entertainment Networks for multicultural sales on programming including Tyler Perry's House of Payne, Meet the Browns, and HawthoRNe.

"David and Andrea are the best in the business and their companies are perfect choices to lead our advertising sales and sponsorship efforts," Glover said. "They join our head of distribution Jeffrey Wolf to create a Bounce TV sales and distribution team with significant meaningful experience, expertise and key relationships."