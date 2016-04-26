Bounce TV’s ‘Saints & Sinners’ Sets Record

The season finale of Saints & Sinners, Bounce TV’s first original drama, tallied 754,000 total viewers April 24, with 358,000 watchers in the 25-54 demo. Bounce TV said the finale totaled1.4 million unduplicated viewers, representing the combined reach of the 9 p.m. and midnight ET (9 p.m. PT) airings, and was the network’s most watched program in its nearly five years on the air.

Season one of Saints wraps as Bounce TV’s most-watched original series among households, people 18-49, 25-54 and other categories. The series is set at a large southern church, and touches on the themes of power, greed, corruption and murder. The second season will premiere in the first quarter of 2017.

Bounce TV original series include the comedies Mann & Wife and In The Cut. It targets African-American viewers and airs as a multicast channel on television stations and on corresponding cable systems as well.