Bounce TV’s ‘Saints’ Sees Bump for Second Episode

Bounce TV said the second episode of its original scripted drama Saints & Sinners drew 15% more viewers than the series premiere, bucking the usual pattern for new shows.

Saints & Sinners got an unusual promotional push from the stations that carry Bounce TV on secondary digital broadcast channels. Many of those affiliates in major markets aired the series premiere on their main channels. Those broadcasts carried announcements telling viewers where to find Bounce TV and subsequent episodes.

The show’s second episode drew 1.5 million unduplicated viewers over two airings Sunday night, the network said, citing Nielsen data. At 9 p m. ET, the show was up nearly 10% in total viewers.

On Sunday night, Bounce TV ranked ahead of all but three ad-supported cable networks in delivery of its target market of African Americans. It trailed AMC, which aired The Walking Dead, Bravo with Real Housewives, and CNN, which carried a presidential debate.

At 8:55 p.m. on March 20, Bounce TV will air a premiere of the music video of the show’s theme song Sinners (Saved By Grace) performed by Gospel phenom Deitrick Haddon and Big Boi from the popular hip hop duo Outkast. The song is featured on the forthcoming Saints & Sinners:Original Soundtrack from Season 1 out March 25 via all digital retailers. Haddon guest stars in a new episode of Saints & Sinners airing at 9:00 p.m. ET.

Saints & Sinners is set in a large church in Georgia where a lot more than praying seems to be going on. It stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, Clifton Powell, J.D. Williams and Gloria Reuben.