Bounce TV Orders First Nonscripted Series

Bounce TV has ordered its first original nonscripted series, foreverJONES, announced Billy Hall, executive

VP of programming and production for Bounce TV, on Monday. The series will premiere in the summer.

The network has

ordered six episodes of foreverJONES, which follows the lives of the Grammy-nominated

family gospel group of the same name. Production will begin later this month in

Shreveport, La., the hometown of the band.

Bounce TV had aired original

holiday special, A foreverJONES Holiday,

about the group.