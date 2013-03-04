Bounce TV Orders First Nonscripted Series
Bounce TV has ordered its first original nonscripted series, foreverJONES, announced Billy Hall, executive
VP of programming and production for Bounce TV, on Monday. The series will premiere in the summer.
The network has
ordered six episodes of foreverJONES, which follows the lives of the Grammy-nominated
family gospel group of the same name. Production will begin later this month in
Shreveport, La., the hometown of the band.
Bounce TV had aired original
holiday special, A foreverJONES Holiday,
about the group.
