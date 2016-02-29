Bounce TV Offers Series Premiere to Stations

In an unusual promotional move, Bounce TV is letting the stations that carry its network on their secondary broadcast signals air the premiere episodes of its first original scripted drama on their main channels.

Saints & Sinners is set to premiere on Bounce TV on March 6. The stations will be able to air it between March 7 and March 13 in high definition. The move will give the show and the network additional exposure to a broader audience.

Bounce says many stations are opting to air the show in primetime.

“This special play of Saints & Sinners will allow our affiliates to promote their carriage of Bounce and encourage sampling of the series, both of which will enhance their ad sales revenue opportunities locally,” Tracy Underwood, Bounce TV senior VP of affiliate relations said.

Bounce TV, which launched in 2011, already airs three original scripted sitcoms, Mann & Wife, In The Cut and Family Time.

Saints & Sinners is set in a large southern church teeming with secrets, jealousy and affairs. It stars Vanessa Bell Calloway, Christian Keyes, Keith Robinson, Clifton Powell, J.D. Williams and Gloria Reuben.