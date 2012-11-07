Bounce TV Announces First Boxing Telecast

Bounce TV announced its first boxing telecast on Wednesday. The African-American targeted network will carry World Boxing Association title and undercard matches on Nov. 30 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.

World Boxing Night will be a coproduction with the Pursuit Channel and south Florida boxing promoter Acquinity Sports. Pursuit Channel is available in over 40 million homes on satcasters DirecTV and Dish Network.

"Bounce TV's rapid growth continues on all fronts as we proudly bring live boxing back to broadcast television. Expanding our sports coverage to include championship bouts delivers tremendous value to our viewers, affiliates and advertisers," commented Bounce TV COO Jonathan Katz.

The telecast will be headlined by the junior welterweight world title match between Joan Guzman and Khabib Allakhverdiev.