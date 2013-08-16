Bounce TV Adds St. Louis

Bounce TV has struck an agreement with KSDK-TV St. Louis, which will carry the African American-targeted multicast network on ch. 5.2 starting Aug. 28. Bounce will also be available over Charter Cable on channel 87.

Gannett is already carrying the Bounce on subchannels of its WUSA-TV Washington and WATL-TV Atlanta.

With St. Louis, Bounce will have sewn up all top 25 African American TV markets reaching approximately 89% of African American TV homes.