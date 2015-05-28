Bounce TV Acquires Rights to 'Bernie Mac'

Bounce TV has acquired the broadcast TV rights to The Bernie Mac Show and will begin airing the sitcom June 1.

The multi-year deal with Twentieth Television puts Bernie Mac on Bounce at 8 p.m. ET, following The Parent ‘Hood and The Hughleys in an early evening weekday lineup.

The Emmy Award winning series was created by Larry Wilmore, now host of Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show.

Bounce, a digital multicast service, is aimed at African-American viewers. It is now in 85 million homes in 90 markets, and 90% of African American homes.