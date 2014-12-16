Bounce TV Acquires First Four Off-Net Series

Bounce TV, the digital multicast network aimed at African-American viewers, has acquired rights to its first four off-net series.

The shows—Roc, The Parent 'Hood, A Different World, and The Hughleys—will begin to air Jan. 5 as part of a programming block that will air starting at 5 p.m. ET.

Bounce TV, launched in 2011, has been successful with a mix of movies, original programs and specials.

"Research shows that our rapidly-growing audience is hungry for great family-friendly comedy series," said Jonathan Katz, chief operating officer of Bounce TV, in a statement. "These four iconic sitcoms fit beautifully together and will further drive our already-robust ratings and viewership."

Roc, from Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution has 72 episodes and originally aired on Fox.

The Parent 'Hood, also from Warner Bros., has 90 episodes, and aired on The WB.

A Different World, from Carsey-Werner Distribution, has 144 episodes, and aired on NBC.

The Hughleys, from Twentieth Television, has 89 episodes, and aired on ABC and UPN.

Bounce TV is available in 73% of the U.S. and 90% of African American homes.