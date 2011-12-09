Bounce TV Acquires 'Fat Albert and the Cosby' Kids
Bounce TV continues to expand its reach to the African
American audience with the acquisition of the animated series Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, as well
as the addition of two more markets for the network's affiliated stations.
Bounce TV's licensing agreement with Classic Media
includes all 113 episodes of Fat Albert
and the Cosby Kids, with the series launching in a special "Hey! Hey! Hey!
It's New Year's Day!" marathon on Sunday, Jan. 1. Bounce TV will rebrand its
Tuesday nights as "Fat Tuesdays," airing four primetime episodes of Fat Albert at 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 3.
In addition, Bounce TV has added new affiliated stations with
Southern Broadcast Corp./Calkins Media's WTXL-TV in Tallahassee and Barrington
Broadcasting Group's WFXL-TV in Albany, Ga., putting the network in 72% of
African American homes.
