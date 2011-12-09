Bounce TV Acquires 'Fat Albert and the Cosby' Kids

Bounce TV continues to expand its reach to the African

American audience with the acquisition of the animated series Fat Albert and the Cosby Kids, as well

as the addition of two more markets for the network's affiliated stations.

Bounce TV's licensing agreement with Classic Media

includes all 113 episodes of Fat Albert

and the Cosby Kids, with the series launching in a special "Hey! Hey! Hey!

It's New Year's Day!" marathon on Sunday, Jan. 1. Bounce TV will rebrand its

Tuesday nights as "Fat Tuesdays," airing four primetime episodes of Fat Albert at 8 p.m. beginning Jan. 3.

In addition, Bounce TV has added new affiliated stations with

Southern Broadcast Corp./Calkins Media's WTXL-TV in Tallahassee and Barrington

Broadcasting Group's WFXL-TV in Albany, Ga., putting the network in 72% of

African American homes.