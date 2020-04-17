Bounce to Air BET COVID Relief Special

In an unusual collaboration, Bounce will broadcast BET’s benefit special for COVID-19 Relief.

BET said that Anthony Anderson will co-host along with Kelly Rowland, Terrence J. and Regina King.

The star studded special, Saving Ourselves: A BET COVID-9 Relief Effort will be telecast April 22 at 8p.m.

Performances include Alicia Keys with a special tribute to New York City, and a Gospel moment with Kirk Franklin featuring Fantasia, Jonathan McReynolds, Kelly Price, Tasha Cobbs, Le’Andria Johnson, and Melvin Crispell III. Exclusive performances by John Legend, Usher, Jhene Aiko, Chloe X Halle, CeeLo Green, H.E.R., Ella Mai, Jermaine Dupri, Ludacris, Swae Lee, Tyrese Gibson, Buju Banton, DJ D-Nice, SiR, D Smoke, and Charlie Wilson.

Additional celebrity guest appearances will include Tiffany Haddish, Idris Elba, Ciara, Don Cheadle, Mike Epps, Deon Cole, Angela Rye, Dr. Rheeda Walker, Charlamagne Tha God, Symone D. Sanders, DJ Khaled and Chance The Rapper.

The special will appear ViacomCBS cable networks BET and BET Her domestically and internationally, and over the air on Bounce.

BET has partnered with United Way to create a relief fund to receive financial donations that will be disbursed to local charities that provide food and emergency assistance to those who need help most. It is also working with the NAACP and other civil rights and business group to support African American, who have been among the hardest hit by this crisis.

Corporate donors include Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Toyota, Salesforce, McDonald’s, AARP, Pine-Sol, Morgan Stanley, TJ Maxx, Weight Watchers, and NBA.