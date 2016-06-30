Bounce’s ‘In The Cut’ Gets HD Premiere

Bounce TV says many of its affiliates will air the season 2 premiere of its comedy series In The Cut in high definition on their primary broadcast channels.

The first episode this season of In The Cut will air Tuesday on Bounce, which is carried on the secondary digital channels of local stations. Thirty of those stations will air the episode again on their main channels between July 6 and July 11.

The move promotes the show and the network by putting it in front of viewers who might not be aware of multicast channels like Bounce.

The technique has already worked well for Bounce TV, whose affiliates gave a similar boost to series Saints & Sinners and Mann & Wife.

In The Cut stars Dorien Wilson, Ken Lawson and John Marshall Jones with Kellita Smith, previously with The Bernie Mac Show and The First Family, joining the cast this season.