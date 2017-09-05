Bounce’s Brown Sugar Streaming to Prime Members on Amazon

Brown Sugar, Bounce TV’s streaming video-on-demand service featuring African American movies, has been launched to Amazon Prime customers on Amazon Channels.



Prime members are getting a seven-day free trial of Brown Sugar. After that they can pay $3.99 a month for the service.



In addition to such films as Shaft, Cotton Comes to Harlem, Foxy Brown and Car Wash, Brown Sugar features the complete season of Bounce TV series Saints & Sinners, Mann & Wife, Family Time, In The Cut and Ed Gordon. Fans can also watch Bounce's Premier Boxing Champions on Brown Sugar.



Brown Sugar is also available on Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Kindle, Android and Apple smartphones and tablets and via web browsers at BrownSugar.com.