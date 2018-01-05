Bounce Highlights Henson Before New Film Debuts

Highlighting the release of Taraji P. Henson’s new film Proud Mary, Bounce is running the Empire actresses’ first movie Baby Boy as part of a triple feature on Jan. 6.

Action film icon Pam Grier will be the host of Bounce’s “Leading Ladies Takeover” stunt. On Bounce’s subscription video on demand service Brown Sugar, Grier compares some of her famous film roles—Foxy Brown, Coffy and Sheba, Baby with Henson’s Proud Mary hitman character.

In addition to Baby Boy, Bounce’s movie night features Out of Sight starring Jennifer Lopez and Grier’s Sheba, Baby.

Proud Mary opens in theaters Jan. 12.