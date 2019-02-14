Bounce Gets Rights to ‘Moesha’ and ‘The Game’ from CBS

Digital broadcast network Bounce said it licensed the broadcast TV rights to the long-running series Moesha and The Game in a long-term deal with CBS Television Distribution.

Bounce plans to air both series weeknights starting Feb. 18.

Moesha, a winner of the NAACP Image Award, stars Brandy Norwood as a teenage girl juggling school and family. It aired on UPN from 1996 and 2001. Bounce has acquired all 127 episodes that were produced over six season.

The Game, starring Tia Mowry, looks at the wives and girlfriends of players on a fictional pro football team. The series aired for three seasons on the CW starting in 2006 and moved to BET.

Bounce will air back-to-back episodes of Moesha starting at 7 p.m. ET weeknights and back-to-back episodes of The Game starting at 8 p.m. weeknights.