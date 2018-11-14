Bounce Gets Into TV Movie Business With Xmas Film

Bounce, the digital broadcast network for African-American viewers has gotten into the original TV movie business with the holiday themed film A Stone Cold Christmas.

The movie will air Nov. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.

Bounce, which is part of the E.W. Scripps Co., said it plans to premiere to more original movies in 2019.

Bounce also said it will be airing a new original half-hour situation comedy called Last Call on Jan. 7, 2019.

A Stone Cold Christmas stars Demetria McKinney of Bounce’s series Saints & Sinners. The network calls it a twist on the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol. It also stars Andra Fuller, Fred Williamson, Brittany Perry Russell and Lochlyn Munro.

After it’s premiere, the movie will air throughout the holiday season.

Last Call stars Charles Malik Whitfield as an ex-NFL player who discovers his business manager has left him broke and opens a comedy club in his last remaining asset, a bar in Baltimore.

The show is from Bobcat Films and Roger Bobb, producer of Tyler Perry’s House of Payne, Tyler Perry’s Meet the Browns and Mann & Wife.