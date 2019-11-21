Bounce Gets in Holiday Spirit With First Original Xmas Movies

Bounce, the digital broadcast network designed for African-Americans, is launching its first original holiday-themed programming with two made-for-TV movies.

Every Day But Christmas will have its debut on Bounce on Dec. 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Greyson Family Christmas will premiere Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. ET.

Hallmark Channel in particular has proved that holiday programming is popular with viewers and advertisers. A number of other cable channels and streaming services have jumped in with their own seasonal programming.

“We continue to expand Bounce’s production of original movies focusing on African-American themed stories - comedies, dramadies, dramas, family adventures, and holiday movies - that resonate with our core audience.” said David Hudson, executive VP of original programming at Bounce. “We’re excited to present this terrific pair of new original Christmas films embodying the true spirit of the season.”

Every Day But Christmas is about an author who hate everything about Christmas and after a book tour he’s forced to face his fears, find his faith and discover the meaning of Christmas.

The film stars Timon Durrett of Bounce’s Queen Sugar, with Carl Payne, Antonique Smith and Corey Hendrix. It is produced by Swirl Films, which also makes Bounce’s series Saints & Sinners.

Greyson Family Christmas is about an African-American law student who returns home for Christmas with her boyfriend for the first time. The family is unsettled because the boyfriend is white. He plans to win over her family one by one and propose on Christmas Day.

The movie stars Kalilah Harris and Karson Kern, with Robinne Lee and Stan Shaw.

Greyson Family Christmas, from CSWest Media and Triple J Productions, is directed by Lisa France and produced by Ryan Westheimer and writer/producer J.J. Jamieson.

Bounce is part of the Katz Networks unit of the E.W. Scripps. Co.