Bounce Adds New Original Comedy Series ‘Grown Folks’

Bounce TV said it is adding a new comedy to its original programming lineup, a comedy called Grown Folks.

The network, which is being sold to E.W. Scripps, also renewed three shows: Saints & Sinners, Family Time and In The Cut.

Grown Folks, which premieres Oct. 3 at 9:30 p.m. ET, comes from Bentley Kyle Evans, the creator of In The Cut and Family Time. The comedy centers on two blue-collar couples who share a duplex.

The series stars Gary ‘G-Thang’ Johnson, Tracey Cherelle Jones, Jay Phillips and Caryn Ward Ross.

During the 2017-18 season, Bounce will air a full-hour of original programming on Tuesday nights, with half-hour episodes of Family Time and Grown Folks going back-to-back.

Bounce will also be airing The Trumpet Awards in January and new installments of Ed Gordon’s news magazine.