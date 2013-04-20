Boston Manhunt Ends as Nets Cover Suspect Taken Into Custody

The manhunt for the second suspect in the Boston marathon

bombings ended around 8:40 p.m. ET on Friday, as a tip led police to Dzhokhar

Tsarnaev hiding in a boat in Watertown, Mass., and took him into custody.

ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox News, MSNBC and CNN confirmed the suspect's

arrest within minutes. The broadcast networks had previously planned continuing

coverage in primetime, with CBS in a special report, ABC with 20/20 and NBC with a special Rock Center.

In a press conference following the suspect's arrest,

President Obama commented on the media's role in the Boston case, saying, ""in

this age of instant reporting, tweets and blogs, there's a temptation to latch

on to many bits of information, sometimes to jump to conclusions. But when a

tragedy like this happens with public safety at risk and the stakes so high,

it's important that we do this right. That's why we have investigations. That's

why we relentlessly gather the facts."

As of 11:35 p.m. ET, the cable news networks were still in

continuing live coverage of the case while ABC, CBS and NBC had switched to

their regular late night programming.