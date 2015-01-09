Boston Gains USOC Bid for 2024 Olympics

Following a day-long meeting and multiple rounds of bidding at the Denver airport, USOC board members chose Boston as this nation’s bid city for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Boston’s selection came over Los Angeles, which hosted the 1932 and 1984 Games, San Francisco and Washington, D.C.

The USOC can only hope that Boston fares better than New York and Chicago did as both finished fourth in their respective failed quests to host the 2012 Games that went to London and the 2016 quadrennial that will be staged in Rio de Janeiro.

