‘Bosch: Legacy’ To End After Next Season

Season three of Bosch: Legacy starts on Amazon Freevee in March, and it will be the final season. Michael Connelly, author of the Bosch novels and an executive producer on the series, shared the final-season news on social media. He also singled out Titus Welliver, who plays the title character.

“None of this would have happened without the first name on the call sheet: Titus Welliver. He became the full embodiment of Harry Bosch and that was the magic that fueled 10 seasons. As the guy who writes the books, I can’t tell you how lucky I got when he signed on,” @Connellybooks said on X.

Bosch had seven seasons on Prime Video, before Bosch: Legacy debuted on Freevee. The show’s description goes, “After leaving the LAPD, Harry Bosch becomes a private investigator and finds himself working with one time enemy and top-notch attorney Money Chandler. Their deep and colored history informs the show while they work together to do what they can agree on, finding justice. Meanwhile, Bosch's daughter Maddie is venturing into the world of the LAPD as a new recruit dealing with the politics of being a legacy cop in a time when policing is under scrutiny now more than ever.”

Mimi Rogers, Madison Lintz, Stephen A. Chang and Denise G. Sanchez are in the cast with Welliver.

Connelly executive produces with Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver and Zetna Fuentes.