‘Bosch’ Coming Back for Season Four on Amazon

Amazon has greenlit a fourth season of L.A. noir series Bosch. Season three of the original drama, based on Michael Connelly’s novels, is in production and is slated to premiere in 2017.

The series stars Titus Welliver as Harry Bosch, a detective with a dark past and a singular way of tracking down criminals.

“We are excited to announce the fourth season renewal of Amazon Prime Video’s longest running original drama series, Bosch,” said Roy Price, VP, Amazon Studios. “Prime members have loved following Detective Harry Bosch as he navigates difficult situations in his professional and personal lives, and we’re excited to let them know that even more is coming.”

Bosch was adapted to television by Eric Overmyer, a veteran of The Wire, Treme and other acclaimed series. Exec producers are Overmyer, Connelly, Henrik Bastin, managing director at Red Arrow International, and Pieter Jan Brugge.

Earlier this year, Overmyer told B&C that Amazon, which sells an enormous amount of Connelly books, including the Bosch series, moved quickly to get Bosch on its streaming platform. “I sat with Roy Price and he said, it’s a no brainer—we’re looking to do our first drama. We love the Bosch books—let us take it off the table,” he said.

Connelly said he is “happy beyond words” to have season four in the works. “To think we are going to get another season to explore these characters is wonderful. Our team has worked very hard to create the most realistic detective show possible and I think that is resonating with viewers,” he said. “Titus and the rest of the cast and crew are dedicated to this. We are raising the storytelling bar with season three and we’ll do it again in four.”