Borrell Research Firm Ups Corey Elliott

Corey Elliott, head of research operations for Borrell Associates, has been named VP of research.

Elliott came to the research and consulting firm from Gannett in 2014, where he had been director of market intelligence working across Gannett's various media properties.

He heads up direct-to-consumer and ad research and has boosted the company's ability to track digital marketing spending, according to the company.

“Corey has an instinctive grasp of complex research results that can’t be taught,” said Kip Cassino, executive VP of Borrell, in a statement. “His insight and hard work have made all of Borrell’s efforts more thoughtful and far more precise. Beyond all of that, he is a pleasure to work with.”