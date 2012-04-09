'The Borgias' Returns Down in Season Two Opener

Showtime premiered new seasons of three of its original series,

with the second season of The Borgias,

the fourth season of Nurse Jackie and

the third season of The Big C returning

on Sunday night.

The Borgias premiered

its second season to 604,000 viewers at 10 p.m., down from the 810,000 million

viewers that tuned in to the season one finale in May 2011.

The Big C drew

1.03 million viewers at 9:30 p.m., which was up 83% over its second season

finale in September 2011.

At 9 p.m., Nurse

Jackie drew over 1.1 million for the night, which was up 2% over its last

season finale (which had garnered 1.09 million).

Showtime made the series available online (via Showtime's

website, YouTube and affiliated sites) prior to the airing,