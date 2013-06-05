'The Borgias' to End After Three Seasons
Showtime's The Borgias will end its run after its
current third season, the network announced on Wednesday.
The medieval drama will conclude with its third
season/series finale (which filmed entirely on location in Budapest) on June
16 at 10 p.m. Created by Neil Jordan, the series stars Jeremy Irons as Pope
Alexander VI, the cunning patriarch of the infamous Borgias dynasty.
"It has been an honor to work with the great Neil
Jordan and the incomparable Jeremy Irons on The Borgias," said
David Nevins, president of entertainment for Showtime. "Neil has written
nearly every episode of this series himself. His extraordinary
storytelling combined with Jeremy's fascinating portrayal of the infamous Pope
Alexander VI, has made for truly outstanding television that will live
on. I look forward to future collaborations."
Season-to-date, Borgias is averaging 2.4
million weekly viewers across all platforms season, on par with its sophomore
season, according to Showtime. The series has also earned 10 Emmy nominations
in its first two seasons and a Golden Globe nomination for Irons.
