'The Borgias' to End After Three Seasons

Showtime's The Borgias will end its run after its

current third season, the network announced on Wednesday.

The medieval drama will conclude with its third

season/series finale (which filmed entirely on location in Budapest) on June

16 at 10 p.m. Created by Neil Jordan, the series stars Jeremy Irons as Pope

Alexander VI, the cunning patriarch of the infamous Borgias dynasty.

"It has been an honor to work with the great Neil

Jordan and the incomparable Jeremy Irons on The Borgias," said

David Nevins, president of entertainment for Showtime. "Neil has written

nearly every episode of this series himself. His extraordinary

storytelling combined with Jeremy's fascinating portrayal of the infamous Pope

Alexander VI, has made for truly outstanding television that will live

on. I look forward to future collaborations."

Season-to-date, Borgias is averaging 2.4

million weekly viewers across all platforms season, on par with its sophomore

season, according to Showtime. The series has also earned 10 Emmy nominations

in its first two seasons and a Golden Globe nomination for Irons.