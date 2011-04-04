'The Borgias' Beginning: Showtime's Best Drama Debut In Seven Years

Showtime's linear premiere of The Borgias blessed the premium network with its top drama premiere in seven years.

The two-hour series bow on April 3 averaged 1.06 million watchers in its 9 p.m., according to Nielsen data, before adding in another 432,000 viewers at 11 p.m. Jeremy Irons stars as Pope Alexander VI, who headed the notorious Borgias clan in the late 15th century.



