Boomerang Streaming Service Available on VRV Platform

Boomerang, the streaming animation service from WarnerMedia’s Turner and Warner Bros. units, will be added to VRV, the video platform from Ellation.

Ellation became part of WarnerMedia this year after AT&T bought Time Warner and Otter Media, which owned Ellation.

Boomerang will be available on VRV on Nov. 13, in time to catch the newly digitally remastered animated series Garfield and Friends and a Thanksgiving Boom Movie Feast featuring Garfield, Jonny Quest, Yogi Bear and The Flintstones.

Launched in 2000 as a TV network Boomerang now has more than 3,200 titles available to subscribers, which it says is the largest animation offering on any subscription streaming service.

The subscription service, launched in 2017, was built on cartoons from the Hanna Barbera, Looney Tunes and MGM libraries and features classic including Scooby Doo, Tom & Jerry, Bugs Bunny and The Jetsons, as well as new originals such as Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, Bunnicula and Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs.

Monchhichi and Care Bears are being added to the service in 2019.

