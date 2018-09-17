Boomerang Gets Deal to Stream Animated Series ‘Monchhichi’

WarnerMedia’s subscription service Boomerang has acquired U.S. streaming rights to Monchhichi, a CGI animated series that originated in France.

Monchhichi is based on a Japanese plush toy introduced in 1974. The series was co-produced by Technicolor Animation Productions and TFI in collaboration with Sekiguchi.

“We have had such an enthusiastic response from children around the world who have bonded with the big-hearted, sweet dream-creating, Monchhichi,” said Sandrine Nguyen, co-managing director, Technicolor Animation Productions. “Each adventure is a whirlwind comedy, filled with action, humor and tenderness and we are delighted that Boomerang premium service will now bring their magical adventures to kids across the U.S.”

More than 100 million Monchhichi dolls and accessories have been sold in 40 countries since their debut in Tokyo in 1974.

In the series Monchhichi are a brave group of friends who help children sleep and create dreams around the world.

The series launched in October 2017 on TF1 and quickly became one of the top performing shows on the network. After that it was acquired by broadcasters in Spain, Belgium, Switzerland, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Hungary, Poland and the Czech Republic and Slovakia. In May the series debut in Latin America on Discovery Kids.

Boomerang was launched in 2017 with the Hanna-Barbera, MGM and Looney Tunes Cartoon Library. It now has more than 3,000 titles available for streaming or downloading.