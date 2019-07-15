Boomer Esiason Headed for NY State Broadcasters Hall of Fame

Boomer Esiason, Diana Williams, Tom Jolls and the Ted Long/Amy Robbins radio duo are being inducted into the New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame. The broadcast luminaries will be celebrated at the NAB New York Show in October.

The New York State Broadcasters Hall of Fame is located at the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.

“The Class of 2019 reflects the best in our profession,” said David Donovan, president of the New York State Broadcasters Association. “All have distinguished careers serving their local communities. They truly represent the importance of local broadcasting. It’s an honor to induct them into our Hall of Fame.”

Esiason is the co-host of Boomer and Gio on sports radio WFAN in New York. A former NFL quarterback whose teams included the New York Jets, he’s also an in-studio analyst for The NFL Today on CBS and Inside the NFL on Showtime. Esiason heads the Boomer Esiason Foundation, which has raised over $200 million for Cystic Fibrosis research.

Diana Williams is an anchor and reporter on WABC New York. Her reporting has brought her to Northern Ireland, Mexico, and Haiti, among other locales.

Tom Jolls was a children’s television star in Buffalo. He was part of “Irv, Rick and Tom” for a long run on WKBW, where he offered “The Weather Outside.” He was Captain Tom, and later Commander Tom, on The Superman Show, which became Commander Tom Show. Jolls is now retired.

Ted Long and Amy Robbins have hosted Ted and Amy in the Morning on 93Q in Central New York for 30 years.