Bonnie Hunt Show Clearances Hit 85% of Country

Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution is close to completing sales for its new first-run talker, The Bonnie Hunt Show, with more than 85% of the United States cleared.

New station groups on the list include Barrington Broadcasting, Columbia Broadcasting, ComCorp, Grant Communications, JW Broadcasting, Nexstar Broadcast Group, Peak Media and Sainte Television Group, among others.

Additional stations from previous Bonnie licensees Tribune Broadcasting, Sinclair Broadcast Group, LIN TV and Gray Television, among others, also signed on.

Those stations join nine stations from the NBC Local Media Division, as well as stations from the Hearst-Argyle Television, Gannett, Belo, Scripps, McGraw-Hill, Allbritton Communications, Fox, Young Broadcasting, Grey Television and Media General broadcast groups.

The one-hour daily strip is from Bob & Alice Productions and paraMedia, in association with Telepictures Productions. The show will launch next fall, with Don Lake, Jim Paratore and Hunt executive-producing.