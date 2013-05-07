Bonnett Named Disney Exec VP, Original Programming
Adam Bonnett has been promoted to the newly created post of
executive VP, original programming at Disney Channels Worldwide, the company
announced Tuesday.
In his new position, he will continue to oversee Disney
Channel and Disney XD original series and movies, as well as the development of
live action series. Since joining Disney in 1997, Bonnett has developed such
hits as Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody
and That's So Raven.
"Adam is an extraordinarily talented
executive who brilliantly blends great storytelling with great comedy and in
doing so, has helped create the #1 kids network on television," said Gary
Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.
"His instinct for finding and developing the nucleus of what makes great
kid and family programming is unrivaled."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.