Bonnett Named Disney Exec VP, Original Programming

Adam Bonnett has been promoted to the newly created post of

executive VP, original programming at Disney Channels Worldwide, the company

announced Tuesday.





In his new position, he will continue to oversee Disney

Channel and Disney XD original series and movies, as well as the development of

live action series. Since joining Disney in 1997, Bonnett has developed such

hits as Wizards of Waverly Place, The Suite Life of Zack & Cody

and That's So Raven.





"Adam is an extraordinarily talented

executive who brilliantly blends great storytelling with great comedy and in

doing so, has helped create the #1 kids network on television," said Gary

Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide.

"His instinct for finding and developing the nucleus of what makes great

kid and family programming is unrivaled."