‘Bones’ to Sign Off on Fox After 12 Seasons

Fox will air 12 episodes of Bones starting April 14, and then that is it for the long-running comedic procedural. The season will celebrate “the inventive series and bring the storylines of Brennan (Emily Deschanel), Booth (David Boreanaz) and the Jeffersonian-FBI team to a close,” said Fox.

Bones will total 12 seasons.

“Bones has been part of the fabric of our network and studio for over a decade, and during that time it has attracted one of the most devoted fan bases we’ve ever seen,” said Dana Walden and Gary Newman, chairmen and CEOs, Fox Television Group. “So it was extremely important to us and to Hart [Hanson, creator], the producers and the cast that we send the show off in a way that gives those loyal fans a meaningful and satisfying conclusion. We'd like to thank Emily and David for anchoring this extraordinary group of talented people, as well as Hart, Stephen Nathan, Barry Josephson and this season's showrunners, Michael Peterson and Jonathan Collier, for delivering such an incredible series season after season.”

The show comes from Far Field Productions and Josephson Entertainment in association with 20th Century Fox Television. Josephson, Nathan, Randy Zisk, Collier and Peterson are executive producers.

“In times like these, marked by instability and doubt, it’s comforting to know the world can count on at least one dependable beacon of stability. Apparently, that beacon is Bones,” said Hanson. “It just shows what you can do with an amalgam of genius cast, amazing crew, cunning writers, stalwart studio, sweat, a tough economy, a mercurial network, determination, luck, magic, miracles and the most loyal audience in the world.”