‘Bones' Picked Up for Second Cycle in Broadcast Syndication

Twentieth Television has cleared its hour-long drama Bones for a second cycle in weekend broadcast syndication.

The off-Fox show, starring Emily Deschanel and David Boreanaz, has been picked up through the 2012-13 season on Fox, Tribune, Local TV and Sinclair stations. That represents 70% of the U.S. on more than 85 TV stations. Bones also airs on TNT, which acquired the rights to the show in January 2008 and started airing it last fall.

According to Nielsen, Bones is the fourth-highest rated off-net weekend hour with a 2.3 season-to-date household rating. CBS Television Distribution's CSI: New York is the highest-rated weekend hour at a 3.4, followed by NBC Universal's Law & Order: Criminal Intent at a 3.0 and CTD's CSI: Miami at a 2.4. NBCU's House comes in fifth at a 2.1.

Bones has aired on Fox for five seasons and is executive produced by Hart Hanson, Barry Josephson, Ian Toynton and Stephen Nathan. It's based on the best-selling series of novels by Kathy Reichs.