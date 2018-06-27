‘BoJack Horseman’ Back on Netflix Sept. 14

Netflix series BoJack Horseman returns for season five Sept. 14. BoJack Horseman is an animated adult comedy. Will Arnett voices BoJack, a legendary ‘90s sitcom star from the family comedy Horsin’ Around, who has been laboring through a muddle of self-loathing, whisky and failed relationships.

Aaron Paul voices BoJack’s layabout human sidekick Todd and Amy Sedaris provides the voice for BoJack’s feline agent and ex-girlfriend Carolyn.

BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg. The series is executive produced by Bob-Waksberg, Steven A. Cohen and Noel Bright, along with Arnett and Paul.

Season four premiered in September 2017.

The show is produced by Michael Eisner's The Tornante Company.