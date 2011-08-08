Bohrman: Goal Is Nothing Less Than Reinvention of the Network

Current TV CEO Joel Hyatt and newly minted networkPresident David Bohrman talked with B&C Monday about the decision to go "all in" on

a progressive political network, prompted by the "strategic imperative"

moment of bringing Keith Olbermann to prime time.

Bohrman, whose innovations as CNN Washington exec

included YouTube debates, John King's "magic wall" election coverage, and

anchoring political conventions from the floor, will bring that innovative and

entrepreneurial spirit to Current, says Hyatt. The goal is nothing less than a

reinvention of the network, says Bohrman.

When you got Keith Olbermann, you called that a

game-changer. We guess this is a coach-changer. Why did you make the switch to

David?

Joel Hyatt: After we got Keith to join Current,

and in the weeks and, indeed, months, we were doing all the work to get Countdown launched on Current and get

the studio and build it out and hire a great staffer, it became increasingly

clear to Al [Gore] and to me what flowed from our large investment in Countdown was the strategic imperative

to go all in as a political commentary and news analysis network. Once we made

that major strategic decision, it also was clear that we needed to find for the

senior levels of leadership of our company the expertise in television news

production and programming that we did not have internally.

Al and I are pretty resourceful guys when it comes to

that sort of thing and interestingly enough all roads led to David Bohrman. And

the input was if you are looking for the best in the business, the best in the

business was David Bohrman and I am delighted to say that Friday was his last

day at CNN and today was his first day here, which, to me, is evidence that he

is pretty eager to seize this opportunity and passionately shares our vision

and agrees with us that there is a huge opportunity to do something really

important here.

So, is this going to be a progressive news and

information network?

David Bohrman:

It has been, and is and it will be. It won't be to the exclusion to other

points of view, but it's going to be an intelligent, vital forum for discussing

the issues of the day, and it's not going to be a lot of shout-fest back and

forth like the old Crossfire [the

former show on his former net, CNN], but it is going to be a forum for really

interesting, informative, enlightened discussion.

Are you going to remain CEO, Joel?

Hyatt: Yes.

David is joining us in a newly created position: president, Current TV.

Reporting to him will be programming, production, digital, broadcast operations

and technology. I will serve as CEO and David will report to me as well as the

other functions of distribution, ad sales, marketing and research.

David, why leave CNN? You were just named SVP, chief

innovation officer.

Bohrman: I

agree that is one of the coolest job titles in television, but what I started

today is probably the coolest job in television. I get to work with Joel and

Keith and the Vice President and reinvent a network and, hopefully, reinvent a

network in a better way. You learn lessons that we should all have learned from

the last 10 or 15 years of cable news and create something that is better for

the viewer, more usable, more informative. In an interesting way the

dysfunction we saw in Washington over the debt ceiling very much reflects the

dysfunction in much of what we've seen in cable TV. It's just this constant

partisan bickering and posturing with no sense of progress.

We want to shine some light on ideas and provide the

right forum for them. So, we are going to build programs before and after Keith

and we will eventually be building out an entire day's worth of programming

that fits in with the new mission of Current. And taking your metaphor, be

the coach and build a whole new team and a whole new offense and set it all up

is really a feeling. I think it will be a blast for me and invigorating and I

think at the end of the day we are going to end up creating something that you

are going to want and our viewers are going to want all day and every day.

So your goal is to put the "progress" in

progressive in the sense that you won't be running repeats of Olbermann and Vanguard five and six times a day.

Borhman: Yes. Now, Vanguard is a fabulous

documentary series, but no, you will see a programming day that is coherent and

makes sense, that fits in with the mission and is related to news and

information of the day. There could be a long-form or a pod here or there, but

the profile and feel of this network will change. It is probably overused, but

a current of fresh air will blow into Current.

When will we see this?

Bohrman: I expect we will move relatively soon -- let's

not define 'soon' -- on adding programs first to prime and then the rest of the

day. We're not going to be having this same conversation a year from now. You

will see a vastly different prime several months down the road than you do now.

What will Keith's role will be in this since he is

chief news officer? How will you two dovetail?

Bohrman: Keith's role is critical. He is the

centerpiece of Countdown. He will be

a great partner as we firm up and create the ideas for primetime and as we

think about the things the network does. I worked with Keith in the past. We

have mutual respect for each other, we like each other and I think we will end

up being a really interesting team.

You said cable news needed fixing. What exactly is

wrong with it?

Bohrman: There are a couple of things.

Newsgathering has become a commodity. Much of what is on cable news during the

day is just this commoditization of "here's what's happened." What we

would like to do is be aware of everything that's happened but put it into

context and talk about it. In my office at CNN, I

had 12 TVs on the wall and it was all pretty much the same, people yelling and

screaming at each other all day long.

I think we want to try to come up with a formula that

lets conversation happen, opinions happen and, here's a phrase, and lets people

decide. We may not report and people decide [Fox's slogan]. But we will

analyze. We'll have points of view and people that have something to say and we

will let the voters, the viewers, decide.

So, you are not looking to do breaking news on this

channel.

Bohrman: No, breaking news is largely now a

commodity. We will be aware of breaking news and continue to use Google News or

Yahoo! News or maybe some of the other wires services or broadcast news

services. But we are not going to employ 300 bureaus and people around the

world to tell us what's happening because that is already available to not just

us but everybody else throughout the course of their day.

How should we measure the success of this "all

in" play -- innovative programming, higher ratings, a new brand?

Bohrman: All of the above.

Hyatt: I think you should measure us by our

impact, influence, and success, and that success certainly has to do with

ratings and out impact will have to do with providing that kind of insightful

analysis that is helping audiences understand and contextualize the news and

issues of the day. Those are big ambitions and that is what we want to be

measured by.

Have you talked

budget? Will David have the resources to get this done?

Hyatt: Of course we have talked budget and David

is comfortable that within the constraints of our not being a huge organization

like CNN that we nonetheless have the resources necessary to execute our

ambition. After all, this little network brought Keith Olbermann to Current and

launched Countdown and we get done

what we need to get done.

David is going to be scrappy and entrepreneurial, which

goes to my DNA and our cultural bias, and will continued to be innovative and

impactful which goes to what we are all about here.