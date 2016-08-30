Bohm Joins NBCU Ad Sales in Digital Measurement Post

Jonathan Bohm joined NBCUniversal as VP, advertising sales, digital and cross-platform measurement.

Bohm, who had been strategic research group director at FreeWheel, will be responsible for research efforts to support the development and advancement of advertising and measurement strategies across all screens at NBCU, said Katie Larkin, executive VP, ad sales research and strategy at NBCU, in a memo to staff.

“Additionally, he will play a key role in developing research and data agreements for our distribution and content partnerships as well as help establish digital research guidelines and ‘best practices’ for the sales organization,” the memo said.

At FreeWheel, owned by Comcast, NBCU’s parent, Bohm led research efforts by identifying measurement solutions for clients and published papers including its Video Montization Report.

Before FreeWheel, Bohm was with Turner for six years.