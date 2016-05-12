Bognar Joins AdMore to Bolster Cable Sales

Doug Bognar joined programmatic TV platform AdMore and its sister company RevShare as executive director of media sales.

Bognar, who had been director of sales for Delivery Agent, will report to Brendan Condon, president of AdMore, which was acquired by Cannella Media earlier this year.

In his new role Bognar will aim to increase AdMore's work with cable, satellite and IPTV providers. AdMore already has partnerships with 1,700 local broadcast stations.

“We’ve always been able to offer our marketing partners very deep reach into often hard to target or under-utilized broadcast station inventory,” said Condon. “We intend to create those same capabilities across local, national and network cable, as well as new cross-platform programs the most innovative MVPDs are all interested in pursuing.”

Bognar will be based on Indianapolis.