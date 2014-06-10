Bocaccio to Head eOne U.S. Scripted Development

Entertainment One Television has tapped Gerard Bocaccio as senior VP of U.S. scripted development, announced the company’s U.S. television chief Michael Rosenberg on Tuesday.

Bocaccio, who most recently served as a consultant for Blumhouse Productions and the Discovery Channel, will oversee all aspects of eOne’s U.S. programming development. He reports to Rosenberg.

“Gerard is a seasoned executive with a breadth of experience that spans all aspects of the development and production process necessary to create groundbreaking television,” said Rosenberg. “He is an entrepreneurial thinker and someone that I have had the pleasure of working with over the years. We are fortunate to be able to harness his impressive background and progressive approach making him the perfect fit for eOne, and we are happy to welcome him to the team.”

While at Blumhouse, Bocaccio worked on projects such as Stranded, Eye Candy and South of Hell. The industry veteran also helped Discovery dive into the scripted arena with miniseries Klondike.