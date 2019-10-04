Bob Saget to Host ‘CMT’s Nashville Squares’

CMT will premiere game show CMT’s Nashville Squares Nov. 1. Bob Saget hosts the show, which puts a country twist on Hollywood Squares. CMT said the show stays true “to the beloved tic-tac-toe format and infuses it with some of the most influential and charismatic personalities in country music, pop culture, entertainment, sports, fashion, comedy and more.”

Celeb guests will include Carson Cressley, Gary Busey, Jimmie Allen, Kyle Busch, Sara Evans, Tanya Tucker and Ty Pennington. Dance choreography comes from the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders.

Saget, a comedian, was host on America’s Funniest Home Videos and was in the cast on Full House.

CMT’sNashville Squares is executive produced by Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon from Jesse Collins Entertainment, which produces VH1’s Hip Hop Squares. Neal Konstantini is executive producer and showrunner. The series is directed by Ivan Dudynsky. Candida Boyette-Clemons and Trevor Rose are executive producers for CMT with Leslie Fram the executive-in-charge of music.