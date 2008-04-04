Bob Ramsey Named Head of KTXL

Tribune Broadcasting named Bob Ramsey vice president and general manager at KTXL Sacramento, Calif.

Ramsey previously held that same title at KSWB San Diego. He replaces Audrey Farrington, who resigned after 20 years at the Fox affiliate.

"I’m excited to lead a talented team and a great station in KTXL,” Ramsey said. “In addition, now I can reveal something I had to keep under wraps when I was the GM in San Diego: I’m a huge fan of American Idol."

Ramsey served as VP/GM at KSWB for six years. Prior to that, he served as station manager at WGN Chicago. He joined WGN in 1998 as director of programming and had started his career as a sports anchor in Terra Haute, Ind., in 1980.

Tribune Broadcasting president Ed Wilson said Ramsey made the right move in switching from sports to station management years ago. "He’s the right guy to shake things up in the Sacramento market,” he added, “and transform KTXL into a local broadcasting powerhouse."