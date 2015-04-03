Bob Knight Leaves ESPN

Bob Knight is leaving ESPN after seven years, the network confirmed.

Thursday’s NIT Championship Game was Knight’s final game for the network.

“We thank Bob for his contributions to ESPN’s coverage over the last seven seasons and wish him luck in his future endeavors,” said John Wildhack, ESPN executive VP, production and programming. “Coach Knight has left an indelible mark on the game of college basketball and he will be remembered as one of the truly great coaches and innovators the game has seen.”

Knight had served as a color commentator for ESPN’s college basketball coverage since 2008, which he joined shortly after leaving as the coach of Texas Tech. Prior to that Knight had a long and sometimes-controversial tenure with Indiana University.

He had seen his game assignments dwindle this season, relegated to calling American Athletic Conference games. In previous years, Knight worked on higher-profile assignments, calling games for the SEC and Big 12, among others.