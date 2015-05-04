Bob Iger Named to 25th Annual ‘B&C’ Hall of Fame Class

Bob Iger, chairman and CEO of The Walt Disney Company, is among the inductees for the 25th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame.

Top TV executives joining him at the Oct. 20 event will be Donna Speciale, president of ad sales, Turner Broadcasting; Dave Lougee, president, broadcasting division, Gannett Co.; and Mike Fries, president and CEO of Liberty Global.

As head of Disney, Iger has overseen key acquisitions of Pixar, Marvel and Lucasfilm. Iger, who got his start in the company in 1996 as chairman of the ABC Group, was named president of Walt Disney International in 1999 and then promoted by then-chairman and CEO Michael Eisner to president and COO in 2000. He succeeded Eisner in 2005.

Speciale joined Turner Broadcasting in 2012 as president of Turner Entertainment and Young Adult Ad Sales. Prior to that she served as president of investment & activation and agency operations at MediaVest.

Lougee, the 2014 B&C Broadcaster of the Year, landed his current position in 2007. Prior to that he was executive VP of media operations at Belo and got his start as a writer at KMGH Denver in 1981. Lougee serves as chairman on the National Association of Broadcasters.

Fries is a founding member of the management team that launched Liberty’s international expansion over 20 years ago. He has served in his current role since 2005 and is a member of the board of directors.

The B&C Hall of Fame, celebrating its silver anniversary in 2015, will take place at New York’s Waldorf Astoria on Tuesday, Oct. 20. Cocktails will be served at 5:30 p.m., followed by a formal dinner at 6:30 p.m.

For more information of this year’s inductees and for tickets, go to bchalloffame.com/.