Bob Benya Named CEO of In Demand

Robert G. Benya has been named president and CEO of MSO-controlled transactional programmer In Demand, after five months as interim CEO.

In Demand distributes on-demand and pay-per-view fare to the cable industry and is owned by Comcast, Time Warner Cable, Cox Communications and Bright House Networks. The former Time Warner Cable executive, a leading figure in video-on-demand and digital TV development, became In Demand's interim CEO when former chief Rob Jacobson stepped down.Bob Benya of In Demand

