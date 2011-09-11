‘Boardwalk Empire' Tops Creative Arts Emmys

HBO's prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire led the Creative Arts Emmy winners Saturday night

with seven awards for cinematography, sound editing, and special visual

effects, among others. The series helped HBO to top all networks in the awards,

with 15 total.

PBS followed with 10 nods and Fox had 9.

Discovery Channel's Deadliest

Catch tied as the second most-honored program with four wins, including

outstanding reality program. Survivor's

Jeff Probst once again took home the statue for outstanding host for a reality

or reality-competition program.

History's Gettysburg

also netted four wins, including for outstanding nonfiction special. PBS' American Masters won for outstanding

nonfiction series.

CBS dominated the variety, music or comedy special

categories, with a win for The Kennedy

Center Honors while the 64th

Annual Tony Awards were honored for outstanding writing.

As previously announced, John Walsh of America's Most Wanted was designated with the Governors Award.

The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded the

2011 Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre at L.A. Live in

Los Angeles Saturday night. The remainder of the awards will be presented at

next Sunday's 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards to be broadcast on Fox.

For a full list of Creative Arts winners, click here.