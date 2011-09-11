‘Boardwalk Empire' Tops Creative Arts Emmys
HBO's prohibition-era drama Boardwalk Empire led the Creative Arts Emmy winners Saturday night
with seven awards for cinematography, sound editing, and special visual
effects, among others. The series helped HBO to top all networks in the awards,
with 15 total.
PBS followed with 10 nods and Fox had 9.
Discovery Channel's Deadliest
Catch tied as the second most-honored program with four wins, including
outstanding reality program. Survivor's
Jeff Probst once again took home the statue for outstanding host for a reality
or reality-competition program.
History's Gettysburg
also netted four wins, including for outstanding nonfiction special. PBS' American Masters won for outstanding
nonfiction series.
CBS dominated the variety, music or comedy special
categories, with a win for The Kennedy
Center Honors while the 64th
Annual Tony Awards were honored for outstanding writing.
As previously announced, John Walsh of America's Most Wanted was designated with the Governors Award.
The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences awarded the
2011 Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre at L.A. Live in
Los Angeles Saturday night. The remainder of the awards will be presented at
next Sunday's 63rd Primetime Emmy Awards to be broadcast on Fox.
For a full list of Creative Arts winners, click here.
