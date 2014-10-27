‘Boardwalk Empire’ Up in Series Finale

The series finale of Boardwalk Empire drew 2.3 million viewers in to its initial 9 p.m. telecast Sunday night. The final episode was up 7% in total viewers from last November’s season-four finale.

Including replays, the series finale drew 3 million total viewers Sunday night. According to HBO, the final season of Boardwalk Empire averaged a gross audience across platforms of 6.6 million.

Boardwalk Empire is the second long-running HBO series to come to an end in recent months. True Blood drew 4 million total viewers to the initial play of its series finale Aug. 24.