'Boardwalk Empire' Season Three Finale Draws 2.7 Million

HBO's finale of Boardwalk Empire's third season on Sunday drew 2.7 million viewers for its 9 p.m. premiere airing, which was down from the season's premiere viewership of 2.9 million.

It was also down 10% from last year's season two finale viewership of 3 million. An additional 1.6 million tuned across two more replays for a combined audience of 4.3 million, which was up 13% from last year (although that featured only one replay).

For the season, Boardwalk Empire averaged a gross audience of 7.6 million viewers.